GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say a man is in custody following a Sunday morning shooting in Georgetown County.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Gasque Street and Earnestine Drive for reports of gunshots at 3:50 a.m.

Deputies found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After a brief standoff with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, deputies arrested Michael White for his involvement in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.