GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after they said a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a shooting at the Corvette Club on East Main Street around 1:00 a.m.

Reports say a 31-year-old man was transported to Georgetown Memorial Tidelands Hospital by private vehicle after suffering two gunshot wounds.

GCSO deputies spoke with the victim before he was transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.