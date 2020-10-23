10 employees charged with selling alcohol to minors at businesses in Georgetown, Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – 10 employees at various businesses in Georgetown County have been charged with selling beer to minors.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies this week charged 10 employees from businesses in both Georgetown and Murrells Inlet with selling beer to a minor without first checking their identification.

The businesses included Marathon, Sunoco, Kangaroo, Speedway, Money Saver, and Dollar General in Georgetown, and Circle K, BP, and Speedway in Murrells Inlet.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver is reminding all local businesses to be “vigilant in verifying identification of persons buying alcohol.”

He said failure to do so can result in criminal charges as well as significant financial civil exposure for both the violator and the business.

“I have vowed to protect our children from those who would cause them harm. Alcohol and drug abuse is a killer, and I need support from the business owners to ensure that incidents like these do not continue to occur,” he said.

📱 DOWNLOAD THE GEOCONOW APP | For instant access to news, weather and more in Georgetown County, download the FREE GeoCoNow news app in your phone’s app store – click or tap here.