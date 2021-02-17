106-year-old Pawleys Island resident gets COVID-19 vaccine

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – 106-year-old Mary Shumpert on Wednesday got her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Shumpert was accompanied to the appointment at Tidelands Health by her daughter, Suzanne Harris (74), who also received the second dose of her vaccine.

Harris said that while they have been strictly following social distancing protocols, they are excited about getting the vaccine and being able to see their family and friends again:

“It’s just so reassuring. It’s not just us – we have our grandchildren and friends we would really like to see more of. And we want to play our part. This makes us feel better.”

While Harris experienced some soreness following her first dose, Shumpert “was a trooper throughout the process.”

This is not Shumpert’s first pandemic; the 1918 pandemic struck during her childhood.

Now that she has been vaccinated, Shumpert “plans on being around for a while.”

Shumpert is the oldest person to be vaccinated at Tidelands Health so far.

