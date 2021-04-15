11 Georgetown businesses busted for selling alcohol to minors

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday announced that 11 businesses are facing charges for selling alcohol to minors.
During a spring break alcohol compliance investigation, GCSO and the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) visited 52 establishments in the area.
The investigation discovered violations at restaurants, bars, and stores:
- Luna Mexican Bar and Grill (Murrells Inlet)
- Creek Ratz (Murrells Inlet)
- Dead Dog Saloon (Murrells Inlet)
- J Peters (Murrells Inlet)
- Drunken Jackís (Murrells Inlet)
- Landolfiís Italian Bakery (Pawleys Island)
- Pawleys Wine and Spirits (Pawleys Island)
- Island Bar and Grill (Pawleys Island)
- Owens Liquors (Pawleys Island)
- Litchfield Wine and Liquors (Pawleys Island)