11 Georgetown businesses busted for selling alcohol to minors

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday announced that 11 businesses are facing charges for selling alcohol to minors.

During a spring break alcohol compliance investigation, GCSO and the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) visited 52 establishments in the area.

The investigation discovered violations at restaurants, bars, and stores:

  • Luna Mexican Bar and Grill (Murrells Inlet)
  • Creek Ratz (Murrells Inlet)
  • Dead Dog Saloon (Murrells Inlet)
  •  J Peters (Murrells Inlet)
  • Drunken Jackís (Murrells Inlet)
  • Landolfiís Italian Bakery (Pawleys Island)
  • Pawleys Wine and Spirits (Pawleys Island)
  • Island Bar and Grill (Pawleys Island)
  • Owens Liquors (Pawleys Island)
  • Litchfield Wine and Liquors (Pawleys Island)

