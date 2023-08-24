GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — An 11-year-old Georgetown Middle School student has been charged after threatening to bring a weapon to the school on social media, according to police.

The student has been charged with making threats toward the school, police said. No weapons were found at the school and the school is operating on a normal schedule.

This is the second student to be charged in Georgetown County in as many days. A 12-year-old was charged on Wednesday after threatening to kill another student.