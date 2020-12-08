14 students, 17 staff at Georgetown Middle School in quarantine

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the Georgetown County School District (GCSD), 14 students and 17 staff members from Georgetown Middle School are in quarantine after being identified as close contacts to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The district’s dashboard shows that only one student and one staff member at the school have tested positive, as of Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for GCSD said that the district “notified [the Department of Health and Environmental Control] DHEC and conducted contact tracing in conjunction with them.”

Additionally, “letters were sent to all parents and a meeting was held with the staff Friday afternoon.”

GCSD is operating under a hybrid-learning model, and will have entirely virtual instruction the last two days before winter break.

Currently, there are 12 positive students and seven positive staff members district wide. 66 students are in quarantine district wide, as well as 53 staff members.