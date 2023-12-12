GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men are facing charges after Georgetown County deputies seized fentanyl, cocaine, and guns from a Mercer Avenue home last week.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) Narcotics/Vice, Crime Suppression, and Warrants Division found several drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia, money and nine firearms after executing a search warrant on Dec. 8.

“Due to evidence being contaminated by fentanyl, extra precautions were taken in processing, which was completed Monday. Seizures included 979 grams of suspected fentanyl, 223 grams of suspected cocaine and 70 grams of suspected marijuana,” said an official with the sheriff’s office.

Miguel Archie, 34, of Georgetown was arrested on charges of trafficking fentanyl 3rd offense, trafficking cocaine 3rd offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana 2nd or subsequent, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of cocaine 3rd, and possession of marijuana 2nd or subsequent.

Malcolm Archie, 33, of Georgetown was also arrested on charges of trafficking fentanyl 3rd offense, trafficking cocaine 3rd offense, PWID marijuana 2nd or subsequent, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, possession of a stolen handgun, and two counts of distributing cocaine base.

Both men are being housed at the Georgetown County Detention Center.