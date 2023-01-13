GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home Friday after receiving complaints from the community.

A spokesman for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant on a home along West Virginia Road where they located suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine along with packaging materials, digital scales, and related paraphernalia.

Two people were taken into custody during the investigation.

Johnny Joe Prince was charged with two counts of distributing heroin, distributing meth, possession with intent to distribute within a half-mile of a school, and possession of heroin.

Gage Austin Johnson was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin/fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, and possession with intent to distribute a schedule III controlled substance.

A third person, Adrienne Lambert, was found on the scene and taken into custody on outstanding ‘failure to appear’ warrants.