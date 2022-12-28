GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A months-long narcotics investigation in Georgetown led to the arrest of two men on Wednesday.

Agents with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Narcotics/Vice Unit and members of the SWAT team executed a search warrant on a residence off Cleland Street.

It comes after law enforcement received complaints from the community.

During the search, agents located what appeared to be cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana inside the residence, along with packaging materials, digital scales, and related paraphernalia.

Two men were taken into custody during the investigation.

Maurice Deas, 53, was arrested on a charge of distributing cocaine base while Nicholas Brown, 42, is facing several charges including two counts of distributing cocaine base, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.