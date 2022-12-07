GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown Police arrested two people on drug charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to GPD, police officers stopped a “suspicious” Saturn SUV on Fraser Street and noticed two of the occupants seemingly fighting.

Police noticed the driver, Hoyt High (55), placing an object in his mouth before he spat it out. That object was a clear plastic bag that contained what officers suspected to be heroin, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine.

High faces multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute.

Police say the passenger, David Birt Jr. (51), tried to destroy evidence. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering and obstructing law enforcement.

Both suspects are being held at the Georgetown Detention Center.