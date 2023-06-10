GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown say two men out on bond were arrested Saturday for drug trafficking charges.

According to Sheriff Carter Weaver with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects reportedly fled a traffic stop near Andrews on Saturday.

Two men were apprehended in Williamsburg County after abandoning their vehicle and running from officials.

Deputies recovered 77 grams of “a gray-blue substance” that tested positive for fentanyl.

The driver of the vehicle, Lamont McCray, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and trafficking more than 28 grams of heroin/fentanyl.

McCray was out of jail on bond for 2022 kidnapping and armed robbery charges.

Vincent Staggers was charged with trafficking more than 28 grams of heroin/fentanyl.

Staggers was out on bond from a May 2023 arrest for failure to stop for blue lights, possession of cocaine, and receiving stolen goods.

Both men are being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.