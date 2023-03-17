GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two brothers and a juvenile are facing murder charges in connection with the deadly March 7th shooting of a 17 year old, police say.

Jacob Tobias Bryant 18, John Allen Bryant Jr., 20, and a 16 year old juvenile are accused of shooting and killing Jayden Woodward on Alex Alford Drive earlier this month, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

“The 16 year old juvenile suspect will be transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia for detention,” officials said

Jacob Bryant and Tobias Bryant – both brothers -have been detained in the Georgetown County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing.

“Chief William Pierce wants the community to know that investigators have been working tirelessly to bring these suspects to justice. We also commend the public for their assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for this senseless murder,” said Deputy Chief Nelson Brown.