2 face charges in connection with home burglary during a state of emergency in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN CO, SC (WBTW) – A man and a woman face charges in connection to a home burglary during a state of emergency in Georgetown.

Derrick Nelson Stone, 39, of Georgetown, and Sara Lynn Bonner, 31, of Andrews, fled on foot after they were confronted by a resident inside a home on North Fraser Street, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a report on Friday about two people inside a home on North Fraser Street.

Deputies and investigators were quickly able to find the suspects and take them into custody. They were found to be in possession of items belonging to the victim(s), both on their person and in a vehicle nearby, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stone is facing charges of burglary, 2nd degree (Violent) and felony looting during a state of emergency. Bonner faces a charge of accessory after the fact to a class D felony.

Stone and Bonner are in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.