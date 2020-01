GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A stabbing near Georgetown resulted in two injuries and an arrest late Tuesday night.

Jason Lesley, with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, tells News13 that the stabbing happened along Lincolnshire Drive, just west of Georgetown. He says one suspect has been arrested but no name has been released.

Lesley says two people are being treated for minor injuries following a domestic dispute.

No other details are available at this time.