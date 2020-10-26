2 injured in early morning multi-vehicle collision in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Two people are being treated for minor injuries following a crash in Pawleys Island Monday morning.

Midway fire Rescue crews are responding to a crash in the area of Southbound Ocean Highway near crooked oak drive. The area will be closed for some time as crews work to clean up the area, according to MFR.





Courtesy of Midway Fire Rescue

Kings River Road can be used as an alternative route. You are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

