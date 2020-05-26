2 men recover more than $1K after seeing it blowing on Highway 17 in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are honoring two men who returned more than $1,000 after they found it on Highway 17.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the good Samaritans, Linwood “Woody” Smith and “Jonathan” Omar Saldivar, recovered the money after seeing it blowing on Highway 17 in the area of Lee’s Farmer’s Market around 10:30 a.m.

Linwood “Woody” Smith and “Jonathan” Omar Saldivar (Photo: GCSO)

Thanks to their quick and honest actions, deputies say the money – which totaled more than $1,300 – was returned to its elderly owner who was actively searching for it.

Anyone who may have stopped and found money at the time of the event is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

