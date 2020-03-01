2 men wanted for murder in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are searching for two men wanted for murder.

Police say the individuals were involved in a homicide that happened on North Merriman Road in the City of Georgetown on February 5th.

They are searching for 27-year-old Javon Jacob Hair and 28-year-old Dyshan Malik William Frasier

Anyone with information on the two men is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Officials say you should not confront or attempt to apprehend any fugitives or suspects.

