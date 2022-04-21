GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for two men who are wanted on multiple drug-related charges.

Deputies said they are looking for 36-year-old Ernest Arthur Bryant III and 62-year-old David Mikle Syndab of Pawleys Island

Details about the crimes were not immediately provided.

Bryant is described as 5’11” and 169 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say Syndab is 5’9” and 142 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see either of the two men, you are asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office by calling 843-546-5102.