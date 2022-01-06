2 people dead following house fire on Pawleys Island

UPDATE: Officials in Georgetown County say they have recovered the remains of the two individuals in the house fire from this morning.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are dead after an early morning house fire on Pawleys Island.

The fire began around 5:30 a.m. in the Litchfield Breezes community on Windy Lane.

“911 Call Center got several calls for a house fire at 157 Windy Lane on Pawleys Island. The first units got on the scene in about eight minutes. We found a single-family dwelling well involved with fire and an exposed house next to that also well involved,” said Div. Chief Mark Nugent with Midway Fire Rescue.

It took crews about 90 minutes to get the three-alarm fire under control.

“We did find one female adult who had gotten out of the building and she told us that her parents were still in there,” he said.

The fire burned the three-story home to the ground.

Officials, however, told us they have not been able to recover any remains of the two people who are missing.

“Again, working under the assumption from the daughter that there’s still an adult male and female that’s still in the building,” said Chief Nugent.

They are not sure what caused the fire. “You know, we have not even gotten into that part of it yet, other than some preliminary interviews,” he explained.

Chief Nugent said they believe the parents were both up and walking around the home after the fire started but were unable to get out.

“In talking to the one occupant that did get out, their smoke alarms went off. She was up moving around … her parents that live in the house they had beat on her door, she went back in to grab clothes to put on and when she went out, she went outside thinking her folks were out but unfortunately not.”

It’s a terrible thing that can happen for firefighters at a fire.

“It doesn’t get any worse than this. My heart goes out to those folks, and we want to make sure our people are ok, and everybody is. Knowing that that smoke alarm went off and those people did hear that, why they didn’t get out that will remain unknown.”

The State Law Enforcement and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire and what exactly may have happened.