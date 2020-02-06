2 suspects in deadly Georgetown shooting wanted, considered armed and dangerous

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Two suspects are now wanted in a deadly shooting in Georgetown and police say they should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Dyshan Malik William Frasier, 26, is wanted for murder in relation to a shooting that happened Wednesday in the 300 block of North Merriman Road in Georgetown, the Georgetown Police Department said. “Frasier should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Police told News13 on Wednesday a murder warrant was issued for Javon Jacob Hair, 27, of Pawleys Island. Hair was last seen fleeing the area of Merriman Road and Highmarket Street in a grey Audi, according to police. Police said late Wednesday that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Dyshan Malik William Frasier, 26 (left) and Javon Jacob Hair, 27, of Pawleys Island (right). Photos: Georgetown Police Department.

The victim in the shooting was identified by police as Herman McCray, Jr., 27, of Kingstree.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the locations of the suspects is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or call 911.

