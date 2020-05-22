2 wanted suspects caught in connection with Murrells Inlet shooting, robbery

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Two wanted suspects have been arrested in connection with a recent shooting and robbery in Murrells Inlet.

Alexis Storm Flores, 19, and De’Andre Tyrone Linnen, 20, were taken into custody in Anson Count, NC, after a traffic stop on Friday. They are two of four suspects wanted for their involvement in breaking into a residence on Lomax Court and the shooting a man when he came home unexpectedly, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on May 20 when the victim came home from work to eat lunch and interrupted a burglary in progress at the residence, according to the sheriff’s office. Three weapons are missing from the home, according to the report.

A struggle ensued between the victim and one of the burglars. Deputies say the victim was shot in the lower torso in the process. Police said the victim was shot in the stomach and had an exit wound through the back.

Extradition on charges of Attempted Murder and 1st Degree Burglary is pending.

Jeffery Devin Powers remains wanted and is actively being sought.

Additional arrest are expected.