3 injured in Georgetown County shooting, suspect on the run

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Georgetown County Monday and the suspect is on the run, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened after a traffic accident on U.S. 521 near Indian Hut Road. The suspect ran towards the Kent Road area.

The suspect is described in his 20’s with twisted braids. He was wearing a purple shirt and baggy jeans, according to deputies.

Residents in the area are advised to remain indoors. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and not to engage with the suspect.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.