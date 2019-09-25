3 involved in Dorchester County vehicle pursuit also wanted for burglary in Georgetown

Frasier, Reid, and Cockerham. Courtesy of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people arrested after a high-speed chase in Dorchester County were also wanted for burglary in Georgetown County.

While on patrol Monday, a Dorchester County Sheriff’s deputy witnessed a burglary in progress at King’s One Stop on Highway 78.

When the deputy attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, a pursuit began which went through six towns and three counties and lasted for 40 minutes.

The individuals were later apprehended after the vehicle came to a stop – with the help of stop sticks – at Red Bank Road and Forrest Lawn.

During the pursuit, multiple items were observed being thrown from the vehicle.

Deputies in Georgetown said the same three suspects, 26-year-old Ralph Frasier, 18-year-old Krystal Cockerham, and 27-year-old Donovan Reed, were also wanted in connection to smash and grab burglaries.

Deputies there responded to three burglaries that happened within minutes of each other in the early morning hours of September 23rd at Winyah One Stop, Gene’s Country Store and Beverage Depot.

Deputies say the suspects were caught on video using what appeared to be a crowbar to make forcible entry into these businesses.

Once inside, they broke into cash registers and/or steal cigarettes and other merchandise.

The suspects then fled the scene in a small gray vehicle.

All three were later apprehended after the vehicle chase with Dorchester County deputies.

36 arrest warrants on the three suspects include burglary, safecracking, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.

All three suspect are currently being detained at Dorchester County Detention Center, awaiting warrant service by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.