GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Several people are facing charges after law enforcement officers seized a large amount of fentanyl, cash, and several guns following a narcotics investigation in Georgetown County.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and federal law enforcement agents executed four search warrants on Thursday, July 6 as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug distribution in Georgetown.

Officials said 396.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, five firearms, and more than $22,000 in cash were seized from two locations in the City of Georgetown and two locations in the incorporated area of Georgetown County.

Orlando Ramone Sanders, 35, was arrested on multiple state charges related to the trafficking, manufacture, and distribution of narcotics, authorities said.

Additionally, one suspect was arrested on federal charges, and another suspect, 54-year-old Kenneth Allen Andrews, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and United States Postal Inspected Service assisted in the investigation.