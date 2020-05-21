3rd suspect wanted in Murrells Inlet shooting, burglary

Georgetown County News

by: Kevin Accettulla

Posted: / Updated:

Jeffery Devin Powers (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A third suspect is wanted in a shooting and burglary incident that happened in Murrells Inlet Wednesday, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeffery Devin Powers, 19, is 5’10”, 155 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is wanted for attempted murder and first degree burglary.

The incident happened Wednesday after the victim went home from work for a lunch break when he interrupted the burglary in process at his home. The victim was shot in the lower torso, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-436-6058.

