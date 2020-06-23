4th suspect in Murrells Inlet shooting, burglary arrested

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The fourth suspect wanted in a shooting and burglary in Murrells Inlet May 20 was arrested Tuesday, according to deputies.

Deputies said Jeffery Devin Powers, 19, of Conway, turned himself in and is held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Powers is charged with attempted murder, burglary, and armed robbery. Bond was set at $100,000 on the attempted murder charge and $50,000 on each of the other charges, deputies said.

Powers is accused, along with three other suspects, of shooting a man on Lomax Court after he walked in on a burglary in process.

The other suspects, Alexis Storm Flores, 19, De’Andre Tyrone Linnen, 20, and Levi Cordell McIlwraith, 20, were all previously taken into custody.