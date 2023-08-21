GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – West End community members gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony at the Eddie B. Ellis Community Garden Monday morning.

Lowe`s Home Improvement recently awarded a $50,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity Georgetown to revitalize the Eddie B. Ellis Community Garden on Winyah Street.

The community garden was dedicated in August 2020 to Eddie B. Ellis, who locals say was a driving force West End’s prosperity.

Habitat Georgetown says Georgetown County’s West End is a historically black neighborhood with Gullah Geechee roots.

Ellis was one of the first cab drivers in the area in the late 1940s. His services aided neighbors in getting to and from work in the self-sufficient West End community.

On Monday, community members met at Ellis family home to break ground on a revitalized Eddie B. Ellis Community Garden.

West End neighbors hope the updated garden will be a new gathering place for the community.

“With this revitalization of our community garden, we’re stepping from the past into the future, and we are really excited about what this can do for our neighborhood,” Georgetown native Tim Chatman said.

“We have started a movement!”