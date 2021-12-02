70s return Friday

The sunny, warm weather will continue into the weekend. Skies will stay clear tonight, and it will be a little warmer than last night with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Sunshine will be back tomorrow and Saturday with highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will settle into the Carolinas on Sunday, bringing a few clouds, but not much of a cool down. Highs Sunday will still make it to around 70. A stronger cold front will move through late Monday. There will be a slight chance for a light shower Monday, but many places will stay dry. Temperatures will drop to near 60 on Tuesday. A warm front will bring a chance for a few showers Wednesday, and we will warm back to near 70. The chance for a few showers will continue on Wednesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 47 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.