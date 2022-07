GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 74-year-old man died Thursday after a drowning incident on the beach in Pawleys Island, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

The incident happened off of Atlantic Avenue, Ridgeway said. The man’s name has not been released.

The man died after he was taken to a hospital, Ridgeway said.

No other information was immediately available.