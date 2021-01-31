A cool & cloudy start to the week

Keep the umbrella close as we look forward, but you can put it away later tomorrow, with a mostly cloudy afternoon on tap. Overnight tonight we’ll continue to see more lingering scattered showers.

For your Monday afternoon, we’ll be seeing some much cooler air move down over the region with highs only topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll also continue to see the chance for some scattered showers throughout the first half of your Monday.

Plentiful sunshine moves back in on Tuesday and will last through the middle of the workweek with highs back in the lower to mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Lingering light rain. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Showers taper as mostly cloudy skies hold. Highs in the low 50s.