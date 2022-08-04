A good Thursday evening my friends! Many spots inland were met with isolated storms again today, with the heat certainly not quitting. At least the rain provided relief to some with these hot temperatures. A good deal of sun won the way at the beach.

Overnight conditions will remain warm and muggy, with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday looks to be a drier day overall with mostly sunny skies for the region, a highs range from 88-95 degrees. A few inland stray storms cannot be ruled out though, but that will be be it to end the typical workweek.

We’ll get back to seeing isolated storms again this weekend, with slightly higher chances inland as usual. High temps will back off a little bit, but only by a few degrees. Remain weather aware as you usually would this time of the year with any outdoor plans, from cookouts to busy back to school shopping!

We should dry out to only stray storm chances on Monday and Tuesday, as highs track up to above average levels once more.

TONIGHT: Partly clear skies with low temps in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & hot, couple inland storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Good clearing with lows mostly in the upper-mid 70s.