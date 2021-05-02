A dry and sunny end to the weekend

Happy Saturday! We still can’t shake off the dry conditions, with more sunshine on the way for the second half of this weekend. Overnight tonight lows with average in the mid-50s, but temps rebound just fine tomorrow, pushing back to a wide range in the mid-70s to mid-80s with lots of sunshine.

We’re finally going to see rain chances return on Monday, pushing right into the thick of the workweek. Overall chances for rain are still scattered with a few heavy downpours, quick showers, and one or two thunderstorms possible. Along with these rain chances, temperatures will also be increasing again with higher levels of humidity.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows averaging in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Warmer with a good deal of sun. Highs rebound to a range of the mid 70s to mid 80s.