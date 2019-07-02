A new fire station for the Big Dam Swamp Community

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A brand new fire station is opening in Georgetown County!

The new station is about four miles north of Andrews and it will serve the Big Dam Swamp community.

This will be the 16th station for Georgetown County Fire District, not including beach areas of the County that serve Pawley’s Island.

The over 5000 square foot building began construction in July of 2018. It was one of the projects funded by the Capital Projects sales tax which was voted on in 2014. The total cost of the station is coming in at $966,773.

Today’s ribbon cutting ceremony will get underway at 6pm on 15 Big Dam Swamp Drive. The ribbon will be cut by the Chief and Assistant Chief of the new station.

County officials say since this is a small rural station, they’ll try to include everyone who shows up in the ribbon cutting festivities.