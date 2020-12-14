A rainy and cooler start to the week

Overnight tonight we’ll see more clouds roll in overhead ahead of a large system that will move through our area tomorrow. Lows will be above average only dropping down into the mid to upper 50s.

Looking forward to the start of the workweek we’re expecting a big change in the overall weather pattern. Early Monday an area of low pressure will pass to our north helping to push a cold front east across our region. This will lead to widespread rain throughout Monday. This will also spark the beginning of a cooling trend for the week ahead. Highs on Monday will be up into the low to mid-60s and by Tuesday highs will be topping out in the low to mid-50s, much more seasonable for this time of year.

Tonight, partly cloudy warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday, heavy rain and slightly cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.