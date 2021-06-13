A slightly drier end to the weekend

Storms from this afternoon will fizzle out overnight tonight with lows falling down to around 70. For your Sunday isolated storm potential will still be around but highs will drop a few degrees into the low 80s across the region. Leading to an overall pleasant second half of your weekend.

Heat will increase again into the start of the workweek, back to the upper 80s for the coast and low 90s inland. Limited storm and shower activity will try to linger through Tuesday afternoon, but for the second half of the week, we’ll be seeing the return of more dry weather and sunshine!

TONIGHT: Some lingering storms and showers. Lows around 70.

SUNDAY: Breaks of sun with isolated storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.