A small chance for showers for the start of the week

Our wind direction will shift a bit overnight tonight and into the workweek making humidity slowly rise. Overnight tonight we’ll be mostly clear with a few scattered clouds and lows in the mid 50s and low 60s.

Temperatures will be back to around average tomorrow with some isolated shower chances, mostly out in the Pee Dee, but the potential for much rain stays very low overall. The beaches could end up completely dry for Monday. But a small chance for showers does persist for Tuesday afternoon along the coast and into the Pee Dee. Highs will remain near average for most of next week, spiking to hotter conditions by the weekend

TONIGHT: Limited clouds mix in with lows in the mid 50s to 60.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of pm showers. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.