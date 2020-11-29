A stormy and to the weekend

After a quiet start to our Sunday with mostly clear skies and lows in the 40s, we’re seeing storms already roll through the region.

Later this evening a warm front will lift north across the region continuing to spark storms throughout the overnight hours. Winds could gust 30-40mph and an isolated 60mph wind gust can’t be ruled.

While the threat is low, we will also have to watch for a brief tornado.

The storm system will clear out Monday afternoon and colder and drier air will follow for much of next week. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Then we’ll see temperatures drastically falling into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will likely just after midnight in the early morning hours and then continue to fall throughout the afternoon with temperatures only being in the 40s and 50s during the afternoon.

Tonight, cloudy and rainy with lingering storms. Lows in the Upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday, rainy start with more sunshine to finish the day. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.