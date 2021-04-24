A sunny end to the weekend

Our afternoon storms will push further offshore throughout the rest of this evening gradually clearing out as we head towards morning. For your Sunday morning, we’ll be temps in the mid to upper 50s in the Pee Dee and low 60s along the coast. Some lingering showers might be around just along the beaches but most of the area will start off the day dry.

High pressure will control our weather from tomorrow afternoon through next week with sunshine and warmer temps! Tomorrow afternoon highs will be back up into the low to mid-70s and then be back to around average Monday, climbing into the 80s inland, into the middle of the week.

Tonight: Rain tapers off late, with lows averaging around 60.

Sunday: Sunshine eventually breaks out, with highs ranging in the mid 70s.