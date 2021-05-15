A sunny second half of the weekend

Happy Saturday all! Overnight tonight temps will back off into a range of 50s. Highs will be back to around 80 inland on Sunday again, still slightly below average, with lots of sunshine. We’ll of course continue to be in a moderate drought phase as well.

The winds will shift throughout the weekend and humidity will slowly rise into next week. Temperatures will be back to around average on Monday with some isolated rain and storm chances returning. The rain chances will be hit or miss with the beaches remaining mostly dry. Temperatures will remain near average for most of next week, with another dry outlook for the 2nd half of the work week.

Tonight: Staying mostly clear with lows averaging in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 again.