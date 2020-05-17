A warm and sunny end to the weekend

Temperatures will warm through the weekend with afternoon highs back in the 80s through Sunday. Breezy conditions are expected Sunday into Monday as tropical development is likely well to our east. This area of interest is not a threat to the Lowcountry.

Summer-ish weather is expected over the into early next week with higher humidity, a slight chance of thunderstorms, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Higher rain chances arrive Monday night and Tuesday with somewhat cooler air arriving for the middle of next week.