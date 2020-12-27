A warming trend to finish the weekend

After a cool and sunny Saturday afternoon, we’re expecting another cold night ahead. Overnight tonight we’ll see more clear skies with lows dropping down into the mid-20s and low 30s. Sunday morning will start off clear and chilly followed by a slightly warmer afternoon.

High pressure hanging out overhead will help to lead to a sunny second half of the weekend and help lift highs into the mid-50s for your Sunday. Monday we’ll see a few scattered clouds and we’ll continue our warming trend with temps topping out in the 60s.

Tuesday we’ll cool down just briefly followed by more chances for rain to end the week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows in the mid 20s and low 30s.

Tomorrow, sunny and slightly warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 60s.