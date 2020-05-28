All4Paws Animal Rescue wins sizable grant to create portable vet clinic

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – One Georgetown County animal rescue recently won nearly a quarter of a million dollars in Petco’s Innovation Showdown.

All4Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island participated in Petco’s “Shark Tank” type event and were chosen to be in the top three shelters out of more than 500 in the nation.

The rescue pitched their idea for a portable vet clinic made out of shipping crates and teamed up with Clinic in a Can to create the concept.

Allison Gillespie with All4Paws says 13% of shelters and rescues in the state have their own clinics.

Leaving the majority without resources to affordably spay and neuter animals.

“Williamsburg is a good example. They have one vet for the whole county. Horry County and Georgetown we have a lot more vet options, but we don’t always have a lot of low cost options,” said Gillespie.

On Friday the rescue learned they won $230,000 for their cause and are working to make the first portable vet clinic.

“Basically you set it down and open the doors. All of the equipment will be inside already most of it will be built in,” said Gillespie.

The rescue says spaying and neutering animals will help control the population.

It will also help the occupancy rate at animal shelters.

“If you’ve got a feral cat colony that you’ve run across with 15 cats, there’s nowhere you can call right now where can get all 15 in, in one day,” said Gillespie.

Every animal in a municipal animal shelter is at risk of euthanization.

Preventing animals from having litters will keep that from happening.

“It will be the first proof on concept in our area basically and people can tour it. People from other shelters and rescues can tour it. We can really make a change across the nation,” said Gillespie.

Gillespie hopes people from other shelters will tour the facility once it’s completed to inspire others to purchase portable vet clinics.

The rescue still needs more funding to make their project happen.

Donations can be made by visiting their website.