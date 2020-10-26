Andrews High varsity football team quarantined after player tested positive for COVID, Friday game cancelled

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Andrews High School varsity football and its coaching staff have been placed under quarantine after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Georgetown County School District.

It is because of this that the Andrews High varsity football game scheduled for Friday has been cancelled, the district said.

DHEC was notified and, according to the district, protocols have been followed.

