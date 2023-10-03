GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A 33-year-old Andrews man is facing charges in connection with a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a Georgetown Highway home Tuesday following a months-long investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

John Caroll Barrineau was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Georgetown County investigators with the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case. Members of the GCSO Criminal Investigation Division and SWAT team made the arrested with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Barrineau is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.