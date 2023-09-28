GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD)- An Andrews man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a recent string of vehicle break-ins in Georgetown.

Mackery Blake, 39, faces a slew of charges related to an investigation into a series of car break-ins over the several weeks across the city, according to the Georgetown Police Department (GPD).

GPD said officers spotted Blake in the 100 block of Hazzard Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and arrested him on two outstanding warrants.

“The on-going investigation into Blake’s criminal activity led investigators to establish probable cause to charge Blake with the following charges: breaking into a motor vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, providing false information to law enforcement, hindering or obstructing a law enforcement investigation, and unlawful entry into an enclosed space,” Deputy Chief Nelson Brown said.

Blake is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.