GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- An Andrews man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for his role in a deadly 2021 home invasion in Georgetown, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Joshua Dylan Leday, 27, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, accessory before the fact of first-degree burglary, accessory before the fact of voluntary manslaughter, and accessory before the fact of grand larceny.

The charges stem for a fatal home invasion that occurred on Feb. 10, 2021 on Gapway Road in Georgetown County which prosecutors said Leday helped plan with his co-defendant, Phillip Powers.

According to prosecutors, Powers entered the victim’s home to steal items thinking the man would be at church. However, the victim, 64-year-old William Butler II, was home and was later found dead of blunt force trauma.

During the investigation, prosecutors said Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputies located stolen guns and other stolen property at Leday’s home after obtaining a search warrant.

Leday then led investigators to Powers who confessed to killing Butler. Powers pleaded guilty to charges in Oct. 2022, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors said both Powers and Leday gave statements to deputies indicating that Leday helped plan the burglary, drove Powers to the residence, helped destroy evidence and split the proceeds. But, both insisted that Leday never entered the residence or struck the victim, which was corroborated by DNA evidence.

“Mr. Butler’s family has been active in the prosecution of the defendants in this case. They have attended every hearing, met with law enforcement and the prosecution on multiple occasions,” Assistant Solicitor Elizabeth Smith said. “I would like to thank them for their support and faith in the system. I would also like to thank the GCSO for all their hard work.”

Leday also pleaded guilty on Thursday to unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute for items found during the search of his residence following the home invasion.

He also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and prisoner in possession of contraband related to an investigation into drugs being smuggled into the Georgetown County detention center where he was incarcerated.

Judge B. Alex Hyman sentenced Leday to 19.5 years in prison for the accessory charges, 15 years on the fentanyl and methamphetamine charges, five years for the conspiracy, weapon and marijuana charges, and 10 years for the contraband charge — all of which will run concurrently.

He is required to serve at least 85 percent of the 19.5-year sentence before he is eligible to be considered for supervised release, according to the solicitor’s office.