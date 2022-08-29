GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson on Monday announced the sentencing of a repeat offender to 25 years in prison on drug charges.

Jabyron Richardson (42) of Andrews was arrested in 2019 when Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) agents went to his home to serve a warrant. They discovered “multiple drugs, including trafficking weight of cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine),” “evidence of manufacturing or ‘cooking’ crack cocaine,” “multiple oxycodone pulls and suboxone sublingual strips without a prescription,” and “a ledger containing information regarding his drug sales and his cell phone which contained text messages arranging drug deals.”

He was found guilty of third or subsequent offense trafficking in cocaine 10-28 grams; third or subsequent offense trafficking in cocaine base or crack cocaine 10-28 grams; third or subsequent offense possession with intent to distribute oxycodone; and third or subsequent offense possession with intent to distribute schedule I, II, or III controlled substance, suboxone.

According to the solicitor’s office, this is the fourth time Richardson has been convicted on drug distribution or possession with intent to distribute charges.