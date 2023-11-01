GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A 29-year-old Andrews man has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison in connection to a June 2022 domestic-violence incident that left two people injured, according to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Louis Hunter Nance pleaded guilty to multiple charges Wednesday, including attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to prosecutors, Nance went to a home in the Andrews area of Georgetown County on June 15, 2022 armed with a long rifle and shot his mother-in-law in the face. He then beat his wife and mother-in-law after chasing them into a neighbor’s home.

He initially sought a stand-your-ground defense, but Judge Clifton Newman ruled he had no immunity after Nance testified during the hearing.

Newman sentenced Nance to 28 years on the attempted murder charge, 20 years on the domestic violence charge, 15 years on the burglary charge, and five years on the weapons charge, to be served concurrently.

“Thanks goes to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and quick apprehension of the defendant,” assistant solicitor Liz Martin said. “While the victims will never be able to put this behind them, they said they are glad this process is over and a fair sentence was issued against the defendant.”