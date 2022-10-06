GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found in several neighborhoods.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the flyers, contained in plastic zipper bags, were thrown from cars during the early hours of the morning.

“Deputies have responded and tried to remove materials from yards when the problem is reported,” GCSO said in a release.

Authorities are cautioning residents to avoid visiting the website link shared on the flyers as it may likely contain a virus.

Over the summer, antisemitic flyers were also found throughout Horry County, deputies said.

Similar flyers were found in other states including Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas, California, Maryland, and Florida.

Those with information about the flyers or video footage of the flyers being spread in the neighborhood are asked to contact the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.